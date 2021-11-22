BREAKING: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost.

The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

"Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder injury that he's going to have to get addressed after the season. He's such a tough kid. I didn't expect him to play in the 2nd half (vs. Wisconsin), and he came up to me right before the 2nd half kickoff and said he wanted to go. He played well. He played tough. I feel terrible for him but appreciate him and we're going to have to be without him Friday. We didn't know the severity of it at halftime until we got back and examined him everything. I think he told us he had some clicking in his shoulder and didn't know if he could throw with the same velocity that he usually threw with."

Frost said he wasn't sure if Martinez would go through Senior Day ceremonies before Friday's game but hopes he will.

"I would encourage him to walk," Frost said. "I certainly hope it's not his last one but if it is, he needs to be honored."

Logan Smothers will likely get the start for NU but Frost said fellow freshman Heinrich Haarberg could also play as well.

"I think there's a scenario that both could play," said Frost. "Logan's earned the right to be the guy right now but I can see a scenario where both get a chance."

The Huskers host the Hawkeyes starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday on BTN.