Nebraska volleyball final two home matches against Penn State canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team's final two matches of the regular season against Penn State scheduled for this week have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Nittany Lions had their Friday & Saturday matches canceled last week against Wisconsin because of COVID-19 concerns in the Penn State program.

Following the announcement, NU head coach John Cook discussed how the team will miss out on playing in front of fans at home this week.

"If we're going to play in Devaney, I want to play in front of 8,000 people not 2,000 people," said Cook.

The Huskers will now turn their attention towards the NCAA Tournament.

"I just told them 'Code Red, no matches, we're still training. See you at 2:30'," head coach John Cook said he told the team after the cancellation.

Cook was asked if his team would be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

"It's a tough deal," Cook said. I'm glad we're in the Big Ten because even though we didn't play Penn State or Wisconsin, we still played some really good teams."

The NCAA selection show for the 48-team field will be this Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU. The entire tournament will be played at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. It begins with the first round Wednesday April 14. Second round matches will be played the following day Thursday April 15. The Sweet 16 will be held Sunday April 18 with the Elite 8 on Monday April 19.

The Final Four will be on Thursday April 22, and the NCAA Championship will be Saturday April 24.

