BREAKING: Nebraska volleyball standout Lauenstein leaving Huskers

Posted at 5:50 PM, Jan 17, 2023
LINCOLN (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced on Tuesday she is stepping away from the Huskers following the loss of her father.
Lauenstein made the announcement on Instagram.
The Waverly grad was 2nd on the team in kills this past season for NU.
