Nebraska vs. Iowa football game to be shown on KMTV 3 CBS

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:29:56-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska vs. Iowa football game will be televised this year right here on KMTV 3 CBS on Black Friday starting at 11 AM Central.

The Big Ten made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers beat the Hawkeyes, 24-17, last November in Iowa City for NU's first win in the Heroes Game in eight years.

Nebraska  Football 2023 Television Information

Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX

Saturday, Sept. 9 at Colorado 11 a.m. FOX

Saturday, Sept. 16 Northern Illinois 6 p.m. FS1

Friday, Oct. 6 at Illinois 7 p.m. FS1

Saturday, Oct. 28 Purdue 11,2:30 or 3 TBD

Friday, Nov. 24 Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

