BREAKING: Running back Sevion Morrison no longer with Nebraska football team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska freshman running back Sevion Morrison is no longer with the Huskers according to head coach Scott Frost. Frost wasn't sure if Morrison had entered the transfer portal yet.

"I love all these kids," Frost said on Monday. "I love Sev. Not everybody can play. This is the way college football is going to be. I'll certainly bend over backwards to try to help anybody that's been here and does things the right way. We're going to lose some and get some back. That's the way it's going to be every year."

Morrison played in seven games this season with 30 carries for 116 yards with three touchdowns. However, he has not played since the Minnesota game on October 16. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native did not play in a game last year.

Nebraska is at Wisconsin this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.