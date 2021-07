LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska will announce its new athletic director at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

The athletic department just released the following announcement:

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green will host a press conference with the new Nebraska Athletic Director and University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter at 11:00 a.m. CT today in the West Stadium Club, Memorial Stadium Level 3.