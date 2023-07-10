Brice Matthews picked in first round of MLB Draft

SEATTLE (KMTV) — The Houston Astros selected Nebraska shortstop Brice Matthews with the 28th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft Sunday.

Matthews, who is from Humble, Texas outside of Houston, was one of the Huskers' leading hitters in the 2023 season.

With the 28th pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, the Houston @Astros have selected Brice Matthews. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NMOGPqBltb — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) July 10, 2023

He hit .359 with 20 home runs, and he also stole 20 bases as a junior.