Brice Matthews picked in first round of MLB Draft

John Peterson/AP
Nebraska Brice Matthews (14) runs to first with base hit against Michigan during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John S. Peterson)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 21:50:59-04

SEATTLE (KMTV) — The Houston Astros selected Nebraska shortstop Brice Matthews with the 28th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft Sunday.

Matthews, who is from Humble, Texas outside of Houston, was one of the Huskers' leading hitters in the 2023 season.

He hit .359 with 20 home runs, and he also stole 20 bases as a junior.

