UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KMTV) — The #1 Nebraska volleyball team rallied to beat #16 Penn State on the road Friday night in five sets to stay perfect 15-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13.

Merritt Beason had a career-high 27 kills while hitting .426 on the night.

NU improved to 22-0 on the season. The Huskers head to Rutgers for a Sunday match starting at noon on BTN+.