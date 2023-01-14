Charity Challenge dynasty: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes team’s 3rd straight winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — In what has become a January tradition in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award has won the Nationwide Charity Challenge online contest for the third straight year.

Nationwide, which serves as the award’s presenting sponsor, announced Thursday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the charity challenge and the $25,000 charitable contribution that comes with it.

That money will go to the Chiefs QB and presumptive 2022 NFL MVP’s charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation .

“It is a tremendous honor to win this year’s Charity Challenge,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Since before I joined the League, it has been a goal of mine to make a lasting impact on the communities that have given so much to me. Brittany (Mahomes’ wife) and I are forever grateful for the continued support and passion that we receive from Chiefs Kingdom both on and off the field. Thank you to all of the incredible fans that voted for me for this honor and the continued support for our efforts with 15 and the Mahomies. Together, we are making a lasting impact on kids in underserved communities.”

We did it, Chiefs Kingdom!@PatrickMahomes has won the #WPMOYChallenge presented by @Nationwide and $25k will now be donated to @15andMahomies 👏 pic.twitter.com/i8vH5VAynP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 12, 2023

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu claimed the honor last year and tight end Travis Kelce was the winner in 2020.

Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the inaugural Nationwide Charity Challenge in 2016, giving the Chiefs four winners in seven years of the contest.

Mahomes’ foundation, which was established in 2019, is “dedicated to improving the lives of children” through its support of “initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes” according to the 15 and the Mahomies mission statement .

Washington offensive tackle Charles Leno finished second and receives a $10,000 charitable donation and Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins finished third and receives a $5,000 donation.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors broadcast at 8 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Five Chiefs players have won the league-wide honor , more than any other franchise — Willie Lanier (1972), Len Dawson (1973), Derrick Thomas (1993), Will Shields (2003) and Brian Waters (2009).

The Steelers, Chargers and Bears have each had four winners since the award was first presented in 1969.