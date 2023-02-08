Chiefs coach Andy Reid saves mustard for his play-calling, not cheeseburgers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a play-caller, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is known for putting a little extra mustard occasionally on plays.

The "Arctic Circle" huddle in the season finale against Las Vegas is a prime example, but there are others, including “Rose Bowl Parade Right” from Super Bowl LIV.

But when it comes to his cheeseburgers, which Reid also famously loves , he’d prefer to keep the mustard as far away as possible.

“I answered this question about 50 times the other night,” Reid said when asked Wednesday about his perfect cheeseburger. “I almost forgot I was a coach. But it’s got to have a good bun. Let’s start there — and fresh meat. Then, you put anything else on it other than mustard and we’re good. I’ll eat it.”

Now in his 10th season with Kansas City, Reid has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in the last four years. He previously spent 14 seasons, including one Super Bowl appearance, with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Don’t be surprised if Reid breaks out all that unused mustard against his former team.

Reid has downplayed the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles, but his new franchise has seemingly endless ties to his old one — President Mark Donovan, General Manager Brett Veach, a lot of Reid’s assistant coaches and numerous members of the team’s support staff were with him in Philly.

There’s no shortage of people in and around the Chiefs who know what a second Super Bowl title, especially against the Eagles, would mean for Reid.

“The older you get, the more you appreciate them,” Reid said.

Plus, it would cement Kansas City as a dynasty, right?

“I don’t know about that,” Reid said. “I’m not really into all that. I’ll let you guys deal with that. ... That’s good when you retire — ‘Hey, they called us a dynasty.’”