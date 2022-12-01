Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named November AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

He's joined by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (defense) and Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (special teams) as the AFC Players of the Month.

Mahomes led the NFL with 116 completions, 1,426 passing yards, and nine touchdowns between Weeks 9-12.

Last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams moved the team to 9-2 on the season, sitting atop the AFC, and was Mahomes’ sixth straight game with at least 300 passing yards.

November 2022 marks Mahomes’ fifth time receiving the award, tying with Drew Brees. Those with more awards include Tom Brady (11), Aaron Rodgers (10) and Peyton Manning (8).

Throughout his career, Mahomes has won 26 starts at quarterback in November and December.

