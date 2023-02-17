Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center, is cheered on by Patrick Mahomes, back right, while giving a speech during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 09:52:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4, he announced on Thursday.

"Growing up, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother," Kelce told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "It's an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4."

Kelce will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, a country pop singer.

Though excited, the Kansas City tight end told Fallon he's also a bit nervous.

"I am so nervous for that," Kelce said.

SNL is a late-night television sketch comedy, political satire and variety show, which first premiered on Oct. 11, 1975.

Fans can tune in to watch Kelce host on March 4 at 10:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings