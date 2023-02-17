Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4, he announced on Thursday.

"Growing up, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother," Kelce told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "It's an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4."

Kelce will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, a country pop singer.

Though excited, the Kansas City tight end told Fallon he's also a bit nervous.

"I am so nervous for that," Kelce said.

SNL is a late-night television sketch comedy, political satire and variety show, which first premiered on Oct. 11, 1975.

Fans can tune in to watch Kelce host on March 4 at 10:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.

