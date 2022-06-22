College World Series: Arkansas eliminates Auburn to advance to CWS semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arkansas eliminated Auburn on Tuesday night in Omaha to advance to the semifinals of the College World Series, 11-1.

The Razorbacks will now face Ole Miss needing to beat the Rebels once on Wednesday at 6 p.m. & once on Thursday in order to advance to the CWS Finals.

Will McEntire went seven innings striking out nine giving up just one earned run.

Dave Van Horn's team jumped out to a 8-0 lead after four innings and never looked back.

Chris Lanzilli went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI including a two-run homer for the Hogs.