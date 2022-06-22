Watch
Sports

Actions

College World Series: Arkansas eliminates Auburn to advance to CWS semifinals

College World Series: Arkansas eliminates Auburn to advance to CWS semifinals
CWS Arkansas Auburn Baseball
John Peterson/AP
Arkansas' Michael Turner (12) scores and cheers on Chris Lanzilli (18) running home for a second run against Auburn in the third inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
CWS Arkansas Auburn Baseball
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 22:45:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arkansas eliminated Auburn on Tuesday night in Omaha to advance to the semifinals of the College World Series, 11-1.

The Razorbacks will now face Ole Miss needing to beat the Rebels once on Wednesday at 6 p.m. & once on Thursday in order to advance to the CWS Finals.

Will McEntire went seven innings striking out nine giving up just one earned run.

Dave Van Horn's team jumped out to a 8-0 lead after four innings and never looked back.

Chris Lanzilli went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI including a two-run homer for the Hogs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6