OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arkansas defeated Ole Miss, 3-2, on Wednesday night in Omaha at the College World Series handing the Rebels their first loss in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The two teams will now play an elimination game Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 with the winner moving on to face Oklahoma in the CWS Championship Series, which will start on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The Sooners eliminated Texas A&M, 5-1, earlier in the day on Wednesday.