OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arkansas easily handled 2nd seed Stanford, 17-2, on Saturday in Omaha at the College World Series.

The 17 runs by the Razorbacks are the most by a team at the CWS since 2008.

Arkansas will face Ole Miss on Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN in a winner's bracket game.

Meanwhile, Stanford will square off against Auburn on Monday at 1 p.m. on ESPN in an elimination game.