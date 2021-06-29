Watch
College World Series Finals: Vanderbilt beats Mississippi State to take Game 1

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Vanderbilt's Jayson Gonzalez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning against Mississippi State in Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 23:03:46-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vanderbilt jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back as the reigning national champs beat Mississippi State, 8-2, in game one of the College World Series Finals on Monday night in Omaha.

The game was delayed one hour because of predicted bad weather, which never materialized. But once the contest started, so did the Commodores' bats. Jayson Gonzales capped off the seven-run 1st with a three-run home run to left. It was the 24th homer of this year's CWS, which is the most in TD Ameritrade Park history.

Vandy can win back-to-back championships on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Vanderbilt starter Jack Leiter went six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight in front of a sellout crowd of 24,052.

Vandy right field Isaiah Thomas had a great sliding catch in foul territory in the top of the 6th.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
