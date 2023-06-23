College World Series: LSU hits walk-off home run to advance to finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LSU's Tommy White hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 11th inning to beat eliminate #1 overall seed Wake Forest & send the Tigers to the College World Series Finals.

5th seed LSU will face #2 seed Florida for the title in a best-of-three championship series starting on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU starter Paul Skenes & Wake Forest starter Rhett Lowder pitched absolute masterpieces.

Skenes went eight innings giving up just two hits while striking out nine. Lowder went seven innings giving up three hits while fanning six.