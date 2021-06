OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mississippi State set a College World Series record striking out 21 batters in a 2-1 win over Texas on Sunday night in Omaha.

Bulldogs' starter Will Bednar struck out 15.

The Bulldogs will face Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN in a winner's bracket game.

Texas will face Tennessee on Tuesday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU in an elimination game.