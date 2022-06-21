College World Series: Ole Miss one win away from CWS Finals after blowing out Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ole Miss, the last team to even get into the NCAA Tournament, is now one win away from the College World Series Finals after beating Arkansas on Monday night in Omaha, 13-5.

The Razorbacks will now face Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN in an elimination game.

The Rebels will get the winner of that contest Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss scored six runs in the first three innings highlighted by a two-run homer by Tim Elko in the 2nd.

Calvin Harris went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI including a two run homer of his own for the Rebels.