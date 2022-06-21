Watch
College World Series: Ole Miss one win away from CWS Finals after blowing out Arkansas

John Peterson/AP
Mississippi celebrates the two run homer by Tim Elko (25) in the second inning against Mississippi during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jun 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ole Miss, the last team to even get into the NCAA Tournament, is now one win away from the College World Series Finals after beating Arkansas on Monday night in Omaha, 13-5.

The Razorbacks will now face Auburn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN in an elimination game.

CWS: Auburn eliminates #2 national seed Stanford

The Rebels will get the winner of that contest Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Ole Miss scored six runs in the first three innings highlighted by a two-run homer by Tim Elko in the 2nd.

Calvin Harris went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI including a two run homer of his own for the Rebels.

