College World Series: Stanford eliminates Arizona from CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Stanford stormed out to a 10-0 lead and eventually eliminated Arizona from the College World Series on Monday afternoon in Omaha, 14-5.

The Cardinal will now face the loser of the Vanderbilt/NC State game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wildcats became the first team to be knocked out of this year's CWS.

Stanford scored seven runs in the top of the 3rd capped off by a two-run homer by Tommy Troy.

After the Cardinal went up 10-0, Arizona was able to cut the deficit in half but then Stanford put the game out of reach in the 7th with a three-run bomb by Brock Jones.

The 19 total runs scored tied for the most in a CWS game at TD Ameritrade Park history matching the Oregon State/Washington elimination game in 2018.