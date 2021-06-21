Watch
College World Series: Stanford eliminates Arizona from CWS

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Starting Arizona pitcher Garrett Irvin leaves the mound after allowing three runs in the third inning against Stanford during a baseball game in the College World Series Monday, June 21, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 17:47:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Stanford stormed out to a 10-0 lead and eventually eliminated Arizona from the College World Series on Monday afternoon in Omaha, 14-5.

The Cardinal will now face the loser of the Vanderbilt/NC State game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wildcats became the first team to be knocked out of this year's CWS.

Stanford scored seven runs in the top of the 3rd capped off by a two-run homer by Tommy Troy.

After the Cardinal went up 10-0, Arizona was able to cut the deficit in half but then Stanford put the game out of reach in the 7th with a three-run bomb by Brock Jones.

The 19 total runs scored tied for the most in a CWS game at TD Ameritrade Park history matching the Oregon State/Washington elimination game in 2018.

