College World Series tickets to go on sale June 7

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA announced that tickets to this year's College World Series will go on sale starting Monday June 7. Here is the formal announcement:

The NCAA® announcement regarding championship attendance policies paved the way for 100% capacity at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha for the Men’s College World Series®. College World Series of Omaha, Inc. officials today announced details for ticket options at this year’s event. All tickets will be digital/mobile and accessible through NCAA.com/CWSTickets.

Season Tickets: Season ticket holders should expect their full allotment of reserved tickets for every game. Those who previously “opted out” for the 2021 season can opt back in for 2021 tickets by calling CWS of Omaha, Inc. during regular business hours at 402-554-4422 by May 26. No new season tickets will be available this year.

NCAA Ticket Exchange: MCWS season ticket holders will be able to list tickets for sale for games they can’t attend through NCAA Account Manager, starting June 7. Fans can look to purchase tickets through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange at NCAA.com/CWSTickets.

Advance Sale of Single Game Reserved Tickets: This online-only sale begins June 7, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets can be purchased at NCAA.com/CWSTickets. Tickets range in price between $20 and $60, plus applicable fees, depending on the game and the seat location. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets, per game. “If necessary” games will not be sold in advance but will be available shortly after the need for those games is confirmed.

General Admission: Because of COVID-19 related concerns, the traditional General Admission tickets and seating will not be available in 2021 but will return in 2022. This year, the outfield will be sold as reserved seats in the Advance Sale. Games 1-4 and Finals: $30; evening games during the week: $25; afternoon games during the week: $20. Purchases will be limited to eight tickets, per game.

Games for the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series begin on June 19 and end on either June 29 or 30.

