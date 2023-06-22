College World Series: Tigers tame Wake Forest to force elimination game Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 5th seed LSU has forced an elimination game after beating #1 overall seed Wake Forest on Wednesday at the College World Series in Omaha, 5-2.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom of the 3rd when Cade Beloso blasted a three-run homer to right.

Tomorrow night's game will be at 6 PM on ESPN with the winner advancing to face Florida in the CWS Finals.

The best-of-three championship series starts Saturday at 6 PM on ESPN.