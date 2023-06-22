Watch Now
College World Series: Tigers tame Wake Forest to force elimination game Thursday

CWS Wake Forest LSU Baseball
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
LSU's Cade Beloso celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a three-run home run against Wake Forest during the third inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jun 21, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 5th seed LSU has forced an elimination game after beating #1 overall seed Wake Forest on Wednesday at the College World Series in Omaha, 5-2.

The Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom of the 3rd when Cade Beloso blasted a three-run homer to right.

Tomorrow night's game will be at 6 PM on ESPN with the winner advancing to face Florida in the CWS Finals.

The best-of-three championship series starts Saturday at 6 PM on ESPN.

