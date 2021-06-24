College World Series: Vanderbilt rallies from 4-0 deficit to stay alive at CWS eliminating Stanford

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vanderbilt rallied from a 4-0 deficit to stay alive at the College World Series on Wednesday night eliminating Stanford, 6-5.

Spencer Jones scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 9th on a wild pitch by Brendan Beck.

The Commodores now advance to face NC State in the Bracket #1 final on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Vandy would need to beat the Wolfpack twice, once on Friday & once on Saturday in order to move on to the best-of-three CWS Championship Series.

The Cardinal took advantage of a couple of Commodores' errors to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

Brock Jones blasted a solo home run in the top of the 3rd to put Stanford up 2-0. The Cardinal would tack on two more in the 4th to make it 4-0.

Dominic Keegan hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 4th to get Vandy on the board.

Jones would give Stanford an insurance run in the top of the 6th with an RBI double.

The Commodores would cut it to a one run deficit in the 6th making it 5-4 Stanford.

Vanderbilt tied it in the bottom of the 9th on an RBI single from Enrique Bradfield Jr. and then won it on a wild pitch.

The College World Series continues Thursday with an elimination game between Texas and Virginia at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner of that matchup will move on to face Mississippi State in the Bracket #2 final on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN needing to beat the Bulldogs twice, once Friday & again on Saturday to advance to the finals.