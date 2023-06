OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The top overall seed Wake Forest rallied to beat #5 national seed LSU on Monday night at the College World Series, 3-2.

The Tigers will now face Tennessee again in an elimination game Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

The Demon Deacons, meanwhile, will be off until Wednesday at 6 p.m. and await the winner of that matchup between the Vols & LSU.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Wake on Monday night before the Demon Deacons rallied for the victory.