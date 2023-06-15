A look at some of the changes to Men's College World Series this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2023 Men’s College World Series (MCWS) festivities kick off Thursday, June 15.

With a new year, comes new additions that have been added to one of Omaha’s biggest events.

The new additions include new food, new entertainment, and new venues.

Mayor Jean Stothert shared some of the places you can go outside of Charles Schwab Field.

“Downtown they have the new Gene Leahy Mall. They (parents) can take their kids to run around and have a great time. We have the new Steelhouse downtown. We have the new museum, The Luminarium on the Waterfront,” said Stothert. “So much that was under construction last year is done and open this year.”

Another new addition is a new organist for the ballpark. The organist, John Benedeck, is one of two organists for the Chicago Cubs.

For food, there are several new items for fans to indulge in. This includes a few new local beers for fans to drink.

The MCWS is a cashless environment which means purchases will have to be made via debit or credit card.

RELATED: Are you in town visiting? A list of things to do in Omaha during the Men's College World Series

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.