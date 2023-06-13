College World Series opening day schedule released

OMAHA (KMTV) — The NCAA announced the schedule for the first day of the men's College World Series.

The tournament begins on Friday, June 16 at Schwab Field.

Oral Roberts and TCU will play in the first game at 1 p.m. central time.

Virginia and Florida will play in the second game at 6 p.m. central time.

Both games will air on ESPN.

Wake Forest will face the winner of Monday's Stanford/Texas game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Then in the nightcap, LSU will play either Tennessee or Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m.

Both of these games will also be on ESPN.

Be sure to stick with 3 News Now for all your men's College World Series updates.