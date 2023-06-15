What to expect at the 2023 MCWS fan fest: Batting cages, hairstyling, and other free activities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the first pitch still more than 24 hours away, the fun got underway at the Men's College World Series on Thursday morning.

Gates were open for practice and kids gathered in the outfield seats in hopes of snagging a home run ball during batting practice.

Beyond the outfield again this year: Fan Fest, which is free.

You can see get a photo with the national championship trophy, work on your football and lacrosse accuracy, get a haircut and have it colored to match your favorite team, hit the batting cages, and more.

A list of activities is available from the NCAA here.

Before the finals, Fan Fest will be open every day there's a game from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When the finals come around on June 24, it will be open from 3:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, and if Game 3 is played, 3:30-6 p.m. on Monday.

