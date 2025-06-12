Columbus native Tadan Bell back in Nebraska for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Columbus native goes coastal.

Sophomore pitcher Tadan Bell is back in his home state on baseball's biggest stage with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The former Discoverer set Columbus' career strikeout record back in the day, and now he's hoping Coastal has what it takes to win another title.

"It's close to my hometown. It's something I've experienced as a fan," Bell said. "Being able to have a chance to play here with these guys is... yeah it's dream come true.

"I'm expecting 15 or so to come out here, even just friends from back home. I probably haven't seen him in a couple years just from being so far away so having an opportunity for them to come out here and say hi is pretty cool.

"It's just another baseball game," he added. "I mean it's unbelievable that we're here in Omaha. It's exciting but at the same time, it's what we've been aiming for all year. We come out here, play baseball games. We're gonna compete and do our best to win.

"The key is being ourselves. Play our game, what we've been taught all year. We play our game, we do the things right. We've shown all year that we can compete with anyone and it's gonna stay the same."

Bell and the Chanticleers look to extend their 23 game win streak Friday when they take on Arizona at 1 p.m.