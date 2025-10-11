Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COMEBACK COMPLETE: Nebraska football beats Maryland in first road game of season

Down 31-27 heading into the fourth quarter, the Huskers scored 10 points in the final frame to get the win.
Nebraska tight end Luke Lindmeyer (44) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in College Park, Md.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — It looked to be a story Nebraska football fans have seen before: the Huskers in a close game heading into the fourth quarter.

But the tides appear to be shifting with the Big Red, as Nebraska scored 10 unanswered points in the final period to beat Maryland 34-31.

Dylan Raiola completed 20 of 29 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Running back Emmett Johnson had a career-high 176 yards on the ground,

Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Tied at 24 in the third quarter, Raiola threw a pick-six to Maryland's Dontay Joyner, giving the Terrapins a 31-24 lead.

Then the Huskers found a way.

It started with a 27-yard Kyle Cunanan field goal to cut the deficit to four points with 7:47 left.

Then with a minute and change to go, Raiola found Dane Key in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Maryland tried to make a run in the final minute, but DeShon Singleton broke up a pass on fourth down to cue victory formation.

Nebraska moves to 5-1 and is now one win away from bowl eligibility.

The Huskers head to Minnesota next week for a Friday night matchup at 7 p.m. on FOX.

