CORNHUSKER COLLAPSE: Huskers blown out at Penn State

Barry Reeger/AP
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule warms up before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team got thoroughly dominated at Penn State on Saturday night, 37-10.

The Huskers fell to 7-4 overall & 4-4 in Big Ten play.

NU ends the regular season Friday at home against Iowa starting at 11 AM on KMTV. Pregame coverage starts at 10:30.

The Big Red could've gotten on the board on its first drive of the game but head coach Matt Rhule decided to go for it on a 4th and 1 from Penn State's two yard line rather than kick a field goal. However, Emmett Johnson was stuffed giving the Nittany Lions all the momentum as they proceeded to drive 98 yards and score the first points of the game on a four-yard touchdown pass.

After trading field goals early in the 2nd quarter, PSU went up 17-3 on a four-yard touchdown run. Then after NU quickly went three-and-out, Penn State scored another touchdown just before halftime to take a 23-3 lead into the locker room.

PSU promptly drove the ball down the first to start the 2nd half adding another touchdown to make it 30-3.

Nebraska finally got into the end zone late in the 3rd quarter on a T.J. Lateef 11 yd TD run.

Lateef finished 21-of-37 through the air for 187 yards. Johnson, meanwhile, rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries. He also had eight catches for 48 yards.

