Council Bluffs native and Skutt grad wins wrestling Bronze in Tokyo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thomas Gilman, who hails from Council Bluffs, graduated from Skutt Catholic and wrestled for the Hawkeyes, just won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's #bronze for Thomas Patrick Gilman of @TeamUSA in the men's freestyle 57kg #Wrestling#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @Wrestling pic.twitter.com/dkMd8YZYaD— Olympics (@Olympics) August 5, 2021
🥉Congratulations Thomas Gilman 🇺🇸— Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) August 5, 2021
Gilman is the 10th Olympic medalist in program history. #Hawkeyes @USAWrestling pic.twitter.com/uVx4DmkiRh
behind every olympic medal is years of heart break and sacrifices for not only the athlete but their families, USA wrestlers deserved every bit of that success.— claire gilman (@clairegilman_5) August 5, 2021
