Council Bluffs native and Skutt grad wins wrestling Bronze in Tokyo

Aaron Favila/AP
Bronze medalist. United States' Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Tokyo Olympics Wrestling
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 15:54:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thomas Gilman, who hails from Council Bluffs, graduated from Skutt Catholic and wrestled for the Hawkeyes, just won a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
