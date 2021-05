MASON, OH (KMTV) — The Creighton baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit in the 9th to beat Seton Hall in the BIG EAST Tournament opener on Thursday, 8-7.

Creighton Prep alum Will Hanafan had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 9th.

The Jays will now face the winner of the UCONN/Xavier game tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.