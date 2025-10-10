Creighton basketball teams adjust to life without key players

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Both Creighton basketball programs are navigating significant roster changes this season as they adapt to life without their most impactful players from recent years.

The men's team faces its biggest adjustment in five years without center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who departed after a decorated career that included more than 2,400 points, 1,100 rebounds and nearly 400 blocks.

"I finally getting a little bit used to it, then I went and watched him in Charleston on Sunday in his first NBA exhibition game and I realized why I missed him so much," Jays men's basketball coach Greg McDermott said.

Kalkbrenner's defensive presence was particularly irreplaceable according to his former teammates.

"In the past we've obviously been really reliant on him," junior forward Jasen Green said. "Whenever somebody would maybe blow by us on offense, we could always rely on him to just erase that shot from existence."

McDermott acknowledged the challenge ahead for his team.

"We're adjusting to that, but you don't pretend to be able to replace a guy like that," he said.

The women's program is also dealing with the departure of major contributors Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, who both scored more than 2,000 points in their Creighton careers.

However, the returning players are working to maintain the culture established by their predecessors.

Women's basketball coach Jim Flanery believes his returning core is motivated by outside skepticism about the team's prospects.

"Outside, maybe there's an expectation, 'hey you lost so much, how are you guys possibly gonna be good?'" he said. "I think Kennedy (Townsend) and Kiani (Lockett) look at that as a slight. I think that group really understands what legacy is at Creighton."

The four returning players on the women's roster are embracing the leadership challenge.

"(Jensen and Maly) especially were such big pieces that it has left a big gap," sophomore guard Allison Heathcock said. "But if we get a little more communication from everyone, we get a little more leadership, then together we can fill that gap."

