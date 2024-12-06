Creighton cruises in first round of NCAA volleyball tournament

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton volleyball cruised in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at D.J. Sokol Arena, sweeping South Dakota 25-10, 25-17, 25-14.

Ava Martin led the Bluejays with 13 kills, followed by Norah Sis with 11.

Sis also moved into second place on Creighton's career kill list.

Kendra Wait had 35 assists and nine kills, while Maddy Bilinovic led the defense with 17 digs.

The win also marked head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth's 500th career win as CU's head coach.

"Anytime those milestones come, you think about all the women that they're standing on the backs of," she said. "What an incredible ride, that when I was 27 to dream where we'd be right now. It's well-exceeded any expectations I ever had.

"Anyway it's not about me, it's about this group so we're excited for the opportunity tomorrow."

For South Dakota, Kylen Sealock, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, led the way with nine kills.

Morgan Bode, a Papillion-La Vista South product, tallied four kills.

Marian grad Amanda Locshen added three kills and two blocks.

Creighton will face Ole Miss, which beat Florida State in five sets in the first round, Saturday at 7 p.m.