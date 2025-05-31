CREIGHTON CRUISES: Jays top Jayhawks in Fayetteville regional first round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — Creighton plated seven runs in the sixth inning as the Jays beat the Kansas Jayhawks 11-4 in the first round of the Fayetteville regional.

Ralston grad Nolan Sailors went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a home run and four RBIs, and was a single away from the cycle.

Will MacLean got the scoring started for the Jays in the top of the second inning with a monster solo shot that reached 455 feet, according to the ESPN+ broadcast.

The Jayhawks took the lead in the bottom half, scoring two runs, before Creighton responded in the third with two of their own.

Kansas' Derek Cerda tied it at three in the fourth inning on a solo home run.

Then the Jays went off.

Gillen, Sailors, Connor Capece and MacLean all drove in runs to make it 10-3 in the sixth.

Sailors' homer came in the top of the 7th to put Creighton up eight.

A Kansas home run in the eighth inning made it 11-4, but they Jayhawks couldn't come back.

Creighton will face the host team Arkansas Saturday at 8 p.m. for a spot in the regional final.