Creighton hangs on to beat #18 UCONN for 20th win of season

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team held on to beat #18 UCONN on Wednesday night in Omaha, 64-62.

The Jays improved to 20-9 overall, 12-6 in BIG EAST play.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a game-high 22 points with several dunks in the 2nd half for CU.

and it wouldn’t be a gameday with out a KALK SLAM @RyanKalkbrenner | #GoJays pic.twitter.com/CVYVEfohTb — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 3, 2022

Creighton wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Seton Hall starting at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.