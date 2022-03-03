Watch
Creighton hangs on to beat #18 UCONN for 20th win of season

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) drives against Connecticut's Isaiah Whaley (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 22:42:32-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team held on to beat #18 UCONN on Wednesday night in Omaha, 64-62.

The Jays improved to 20-9 overall, 12-6 in BIG EAST play.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a game-high 22 points with several dunks in the 2nd half for CU.

Creighton wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Seton Hall starting at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.

