Creighton men rally to beat San Diego State in overtime in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) breaks to the basket as San Diego State guard Chad Baker-Mazara (20) defends in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 22:27:25-04

FORT WORTH, Tex. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team rallied to beat San Diego State in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, 72-69.

The Jays improved their record to 23-11 with the win and will face the winner of the Kansas/Texas Southern game on Saturday.

CU trailed for nearly the entire game against the Aztecs and was down by as many 14 in the first half.

Creighton cut that deficit in half by halftime trailing, 37-30, at the break.

The Jays ended regulation on a 9-0 run with Trey Alexander tying the game at 62 with 11 seconds remaining in the 2nd half.

Alexander also gave the Jays the lead in overtime with 1:08 remaining. The freshman finished with a game-high 18 points.

CU lost big man Ryan Kalkbrenner late in the game with a left knee injury.

