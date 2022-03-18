Creighton men rally to beat San Diego State in overtime in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

FORT WORTH, Tex. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team rallied to beat San Diego State in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night, 72-69.

The Jays improved their record to 23-11 with the win and will face the winner of the Kansas/Texas Southern game on Saturday.

Creighton ends regulation on a 9-0 run to force OT



And ends OT on a 6-0 run to advance to the next round 😱



Creighton ends regulation on a 9-0 run to force OT

And ends OT on a 6-0 run to advance to the next round

CU trailed for nearly the entire game against the Aztecs and was down by as many 14 in the first half.

Creighton cut that deficit in half by halftime trailing, 37-30, at the break.

The Jays ended regulation on a 9-0 run with Trey Alexander tying the game at 62 with 11 seconds remaining in the 2nd half.

Alexander also gave the Jays the lead in overtime with 1:08 remaining. The freshman finished with a game-high 18 points.

.@BluejayMBB Head Coach Greg McDermott and Trey Alexander speak following the win: pic.twitter.com/QHaFJOKZyo — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 18, 2022

CU lost big man Ryan Kalkbrenner late in the game with a left knee injury.