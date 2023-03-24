Creighton men taking 15th seed Princeton seriously heading into Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KMTV) — The Creighton men enter tonight's Sweet 16 contest against 15th seed Providence as a ten point favorite, the most of any regional semifinal game in the country this year. But the Bluejays aren't buying into their own hype. CU & the Ivy League school from New Jersey share one common opponent this season in Arizona. The Tigers held them to just 55 points in last weekend's 1st round, while Creighton gave up 81 in a loss last November to the Wildcats.

Since the Sweet 16 round started back in 1975, Princeton is just the 4th Ivy League school to ever make it this far.

Tipoff from Louisville is set for around 8 p.m. Central on TBS.