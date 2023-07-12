Creighton men's basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2023-24 season

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The following is from CU Athletics:

Home games with Iowa and Alabama, road tests at Oklahoma State and Nebraska, as well as neutral-site events in Kansas City and a suburb of Las Vegas highlight Creighton’s 2023-24 non-conference men’s basketball schedule.

Creighton will host Wayne State on Nov. 3 in its lone exhibition game of the winter. Creighton has won 22 straight home exhibition games since a 2003 setback.

The regular-season gets underway just four days later with a home game against Florida A&M on Nov. 7th. The Bluejays have won 14 straight season-openers and 28 consecutive home openers. CU entertains North Dakota State on Nov. 11th, also at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Iowa makes its first visit to Omaha since 1999 when it stops by CHI Health Center Omaha for the Gavitt Tipoff Games. CU closes its four-game homestand on Nov. 18 against Texas Southern.

CU will spend Thanksgiving week in Kansas City, Mo., at the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic. The Bluejays will play twice inside T-Mobile Center on Nov. 22-23 against either Boston College, Loyola (Chicago) or Colorado State. Those pairings will be announced later this summer.

Creighton’s first two true road contests will take place in the same week. The Jays end November with a BIG EAST – Big 12 Battle game at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30th, then visit Nebraska on Dec. 3rd.

The Bluejays return home to meet Central Michigan for the first time in 20 years on Dec. 9.

Creighton will play UNLV at Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev., on Dec. 13 before closing out non-conference play at home on Dec. 16 with the initial game of a new series against Alabama.

The 20-game conference schedule for Creighton’s 11th season in the BIG EAST is expected to be released in September. The 2024 BIG EAST Tournament is scheduled for March 13-16 and will once again be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Season tickets are available and can be purchased at by contacting the Creighton Ticket Office at (402) 280-JAYS or visiting the ticket office inside D.J. Sokol Arena. Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a to-be-determined date in October.