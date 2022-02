STORRS, Conn. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team hung on to beat #17 UCONN on the road Tuesday night, 59-55.

Ryan Hawkins scored a game-high 23 points for CU. Ryan Kalkbrenner, meanwhile, left the game with an apparent lower leg injury with 15:07 left & did not return.

The Jays improved to 13-7 overall, 5-4 in the BIG EAST, while the Huskies fell to 15-5 overall, 6-3 in league play.

Creighton visits Seton Hall on Friday starting at 6 p.m. on FS1.