DENVER (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team beat NC State on Friday in Denver to advance to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament, 72-63.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points for the Jays.

6th seeded CU will now face 3rd seed Baylor on Sunday for the right to go to the Sweet 16 next week in Louisville, Kentucky.