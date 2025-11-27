Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Creighton men's basketball beats Oregon for first, only win of 2025 Players Era Festival

Three Jays contributed double-digit points in the win.
Eric Gay/AP
Creighton guard Blake Harper (2) drives against Oregon guard Jamari Phillips (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team earned its first win at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Thursday, beating Oregon 76-66.

Blake Harper tied for a game-high 18 points, followed by Owen Freeman with 14 and Nik Graves with 12.

The Jays went into halftime with a 15-point lead, but the Ducks slowly chipped away in the second half, cutting the deficit to one with 6:15 to go.

An and-one floater by Graves with 5:25 left gave the CU the spark it needed to hold on to win.

Creighton now tied the all-time series 3-3 and has won two in a row.

The Jays' previous win came in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, where CU prevailed 86-73 in double overtime.

Oregon coach Dana Altman coached CU from 1994-2010 and now holds a 2-3 record against his former school.

Creighton hosts Nicholls on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

