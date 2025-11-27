Creighton men's basketball beats Oregon for first, only win of 2025 Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team earned its first win at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on Thursday, beating Oregon 76-66.

Blake Harper tied for a game-high 18 points, followed by Owen Freeman with 14 and Nik Graves with 12.

The Jays went into halftime with a 15-point lead, but the Ducks slowly chipped away in the second half, cutting the deficit to one with 6:15 to go.

An and-one floater by Graves with 5:25 left gave the CU the spark it needed to hold on to win.

Creighton now tied the all-time series 3-3 and has won two in a row.

The Jays' previous win came in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh, where CU prevailed 86-73 in double overtime.

Oregon coach Dana Altman coached CU from 1994-2010 and now holds a 2-3 record against his former school.

Creighton hosts Nicholls on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.