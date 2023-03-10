Creighton men's basketball beats Villanova, heads to BIG EAST Tourney semifinals

NEW YORK, NY (KMTV) — The 24th-ranked Creighton men's basketball team beat Villanova on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden to advance to the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals, 87-74.

The 3rd seeded Jays will now face 2nd seeded Xavier on Friday at 8 PM Central on FS1. The winner will face the winner of the UCONN-Marquette matchup.

All five CU starters scored in double figures in Thursday's win led by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored a game-high 21 points.