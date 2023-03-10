Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Creighton men's basketball beats Villanova, heads to BIG EAST Tourney semifinals

greg mcdermott
John Minchillo/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
greg mcdermott
Posted at 11:00 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 00:03:51-05

NEW YORK, NY (KMTV) — The 24th-ranked Creighton men's basketball team beat Villanova on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden to advance to the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals, 87-74.

The 3rd seeded Jays will now face 2nd seeded Xavier on Friday at 8 PM Central on FS1. The winner will face the winner of the UCONN-Marquette matchup.

All five CU starters scored in double figures in Thursday's win led by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored a game-high 21 points.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings