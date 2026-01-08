Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Creighton men's basketball beats Villanova on road, Wildcats' first home loss of season

Austin Swartz led the Jays with 20 points in the contest.
Creighton Athletics/Sam Noonan
VILLANOVA, Pa. (KMTV) — Austin Swartz has been a difference-maker for the Creighton men's basketball team since being named to the starting lineup.

He did it once again at Villanova Wednesday, dropping a team-high 20 points, as the Jays picked up a huge conference road win against the Wildcats 76-72.

Josh Dix and Blake Harper each had 17 points, and Jasen Green added 10.

Creighton was down ten at one point in the first half, but fought back to a four-point deficit at halftime.

Swartz tied the game at 53 on a triple with 10:49 remaining, and Harper gave them the lead for good soon after on a jumper.

Layups by Fedor Zugic and Harper completed a 9-0 Bluejays run.

This marked Villanova's first home loss of the season and Creighton's first-ever win in Finneran Pavilion.

Creighton moves to 4-1 in Big East play and 10-6 overall on the season.

CU faces St. John's in a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

