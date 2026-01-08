Creighton men's basketball beats Villanova on road, Wildcats' first home loss of season

VILLANOVA, Pa. (KMTV) — Austin Swartz has been a difference-maker for the Creighton men's basketball team since being named to the starting lineup.

He did it once again at Villanova Wednesday, dropping a team-high 20 points, as the Jays picked up a huge conference road win against the Wildcats 76-72.

Josh Dix and Blake Harper each had 17 points, and Jasen Green added 10.

Creighton was down ten at one point in the first half, but fought back to a four-point deficit at halftime.

Swartz tied the game at 53 on a triple with 10:49 remaining, and Harper gave them the lead for good soon after on a jumper.

Layups by Fedor Zugic and Harper completed a 9-0 Bluejays run.

This marked Villanova's first home loss of the season and Creighton's first-ever win in Finneran Pavilion.

Creighton moves to 4-1 in Big East play and 10-6 overall on the season.

CU faces St. John's in a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.