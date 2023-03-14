Creighton men's basketball begins prep for NCAA Tournament

OMAHA (KMTV) — It's been a little more than 24 hours since the Creighton men's basketball team found out their fate.

The Jays earned a six seed in the NCAA Tournament's South Region, facing 11-seed NC State.

This will be the third time in program history these teams have played each other; the last was in 2016.

Head coach Greg McDermott said he's already watched some film, and there will certainly be more in the coming days, as the Jays prepare for the first round.

"Defensively (N.C. State is) trying to be disruptive, trying to turn you over. They do one of the best jobs in the ACC of doing that," McDermott said. "Oftentimes they turn those into points. So I think it'll be a fun game for fans to watch, it'll be a pretty up-tempo game."

"I feel like everybody's ready, and prepared to like go for it and give what they have to give," sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma said. "We all just want to win and everybody's here to win. I know this is the team to get it done."

"When you get to the NCAA tournament, everybody's good," McDermott said. "I don't care if you're a one seed playing a 16-seed, you're playing somebody that just won their conference tournament, and likely was very successful in their conference. So you are playing teams that are accustomed to winning, and N.C. State certainly falls into that category."

The Jays take on the Wolfpack on Friday at 3 p.m. CT in Denver on TNT.