OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team blew out #9 Villanova in Omaha on Friday night in the BIG EAST opener, 79-59.

Ryan Hawkins had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Freshman Ryan Nembhard added 14 points for Creighton.

CU (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) is back in action on Monday at DePaul starting at 5:30 p.m. on FS1.