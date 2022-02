OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team saw a 23 point 2nd half lead dwindle all the way down to six before the Bluejays hung on to beat Georgetown on Monday in Omaha, 88-77.

Alex O'Connell scored a game-high 27 for the Jays.

ALSO READ: Nebraska women knock off #5 Indiana

CU improved to 16-8 overall, 8-5 in the BIG EAST.

Creighton visits DePaul on Thursday at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.