STORRS, Conn. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team came up just short Saturday in Storrs at 4th ranked UCONN, 69-60.

The Jays fell to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in BIG EAST play.

CU took a brief 44-43 lead in the 2nd half, only to have the Huskies go on a 14-2 run.

3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger has the highlights and reaction.