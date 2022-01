VILLANOVA, Pa. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team was blown out at Villanova on Wednesday night, 75-41.

It was the Jays' lowest scoring output in seven years. Alex O'Connell scored a team-high 13 points and was the only CU player in double figures.

Creighton fell to 10-4 overall, 2-1 in the BIG EAST. It was Jay Wright's 500th win at Villanova.

CU hosts Providence next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FS1.