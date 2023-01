OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team crushed Seton Hall, 83-61, on Tuesday night as the Bluejays won their 3rd straight game.

Four CU players scored in double figures led by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had a game-high 17 points.

Creighton plays at #4 UCONN on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on FOX.